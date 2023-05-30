|
JW Marriott Hotel In Bucharest Doubles Revenue To RON154M In 2022
May 30, 2023
JW Marriott Hotel In Bucharest Doubles Revenue To RON154M In 2022.
JW Marriott Hotel in Bucharest doubled its revenue to RON154 million in 2022, Finance Ministry data show. Last year’s revenue was its highest ever.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
