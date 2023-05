Arsis Posts RON139M Turnover In 2022, Up 2% YoY

Arsis Posts RON139M Turnover In 2022, Up 2% YoY. Arsis Trading, the largest GSM retailer held by a Romanian entrepreneur, had a turnover of RON139.1 million in 2022, up 2% versus 2021, as per data available on the finance ministry's website. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]