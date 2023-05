Artrom Steel Tubes Posts 32% Growth In Revenue To RON1.9B In 2022

Artrom Steel Tubes Posts 32% Growth In Revenue To RON1.9B In 2022. Artrom Steel Tubes (formerly TMK Artrom), a manufacturer of industrial pipes, ended last year with RON1.9 billion (EUR386 million) revenue, an increase of 32% year-on-year, its officials said. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]