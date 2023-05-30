We As Web Opens Offices In UK And Germany; Eyes Expansion Into Austria, The Netherlands And France
May 30, 2023
We As Web Opens Offices In UK And Germany; Eyes Expansion Into Austria, The Netherlands And France.
We As Web, a Romanian software development outsourcing company, has opened new offices in the UK and Germany, and seeks to expand further into Austria, The Netherlands and France after it ended 2022 with a turnover of EUR10 million and a net profit of EUR2 (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]