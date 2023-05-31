Revenues of largest tech company at BVB, Arobs, surge by 113% y/y in Q1

Revenues of largest tech company at BVB, Arobs, surge by 113% y/y in Q1. Arobs Transilvania Software (BVB: AROBS), the largest technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announced that its consolidated operating revenue rose by 113% y/y to RON 133.2 mln (EUR 27 mln) in the first quarter of 2023. It also said its "normalized" EBITDA increased by 18% (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]