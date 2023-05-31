Czech appliances producer Tesla goes ahead with EUR 100 mln battery plant near Braila

Czech appliances producer Tesla goes ahead with EUR 100 mln battery plant near Braila. Czech appliances producer Tesla leased ELI Park Braila almost entirely for the battery factory project worth EUR 100 mln announced last year. "Currently, the procedures for the selection of the general contractor and the production technologies are taking place. The initial infrastructure (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]