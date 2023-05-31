Romanian bank BCR floats its EUR 700 mln ‘green’ Eurobond at Bucharest Exchange

Romanian bank BCR floats its EUR 700 mln ‘green’ Eurobond at Bucharest Exchange. Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), one of the most important financial groups in Romania, announced it listed on May 30 the first international issue of green Eurobonds of a Romanian bank (BVB: BCR27E) totalling EUR 700 mln. The bond is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange as well. The bond, with a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]