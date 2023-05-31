DHL Romania 2022 Turnover Tops RON500M, Up 20% YOY

DHL Romania 2022 Turnover Tops RON500M, Up 20% YOY. Courier services company DHL International Romania, a major player on the local courier services market, boosted its revenues by 20% in 2022, to RON505 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]