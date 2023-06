Biscuit Maker Croco Aims to Invest EUR12M to Develop Onesti Plant

Biscuit Maker Croco Aims to Invest EUR12M to Develop Onesti Plant. Croco, a Romanian biscuit manufacturer with a plant in Onesti, Bacau county, plans to invest EUR12 million starting 2024 over two years. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]