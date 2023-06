Hochland Romania 2022 Profit Up 40% To RON46.7M YOY

Hochland Romania 2022 Profit Up 40% To RON46.7M YOY. Hochland Romania, a major dairy producer locally, in 2022 reached turnover worth RON728.8 million (EUR147.8 million), up 31% on the year, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. Net profit rose 40% to RON46.7 million (EUR9.5 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]