Fashion Retailer New Yorker Sees 2022 Turnover Go Up 24.3% To RON518.5M YOY. Cluj-Napoca-based NY’ER, manager of local New Yorker stores, for 2022 reported turnover of RON518.5 million (EUR105.2 million), 24.3% higher than in 2021, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]