Two New Companies Listed On Bucharest Stock Exchange To Be Included In MSCI Frontier IMI Indices.

The shares of the companies Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), the sole producer of nuclear power and nuclear fuel using CANDU 6 type technology in Romania, and One United Properties (ONE.RO), one of the leading green developers of residential, mixed use and office real estate in (...)