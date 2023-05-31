Greece’s AVAX Signs EUR673.5M Contract With MGH For New Mintia Power Plant

Greece's AVAX Group has signed a EUR673.5 million contract with Iraq's Mass Group Holding (MGH) to design, build and make operational the combined cycle power plant in Mintia, near Deva, it announced. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]