Bonas Switches To RON117,000 Net Profit In Q1/2023 After 73% Surge In Sales To RON7M Vs Q1/2022



Bonas Switches To RON117,000 Net Profit In Q1/2023 After 73% Surge In Sales To RON7M Vs Q1/2022.

Cluj-based dairy producer Bonas Import Export (BONA.RO) has announced sales of RON7 million for the first quarter of 2023, up 73% on the year, and a net profit of RON117,300 from a loss of RON312,120 in the same period of 2022, as per data from the company's quarterly financial report published (...)