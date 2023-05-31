|
Accent Travel Ends 2022 With RON138M Sales
May 31, 2023
Accent Travel Ends 2022 With RON138M Sales.
Accent Travel, an agency specializing in business travel, ended last year with RON138 million sales, its officials said, and expects a 43% increase in the sales volume in 2023.
|
