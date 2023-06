Visual Fan Reports 63% Drop In Net Profit In Q1/2023

Visual Fan Reports 63% Drop In Net Profit In Q1/2023. Electronics devices producer Visual Fan (ALW.RO), which owns the Allview brand, had a net profit of RON652,175 in the first three months of 2023, down 63.4% from RON1.5 million reported in the same period of 2022, in line with the company's financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]