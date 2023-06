Brikston's Net Profit Plunges 74% YoY To RON6.1M In Q1/2023

Brikston's Net Profit Plunges 74% YoY To RON6.1M In Q1/2023. Brick and ceramic materials manufacturer Brikston Construction Solutions (BKS.RO) reported a net profit of RON6.1 million for the first three months of 2023, down 74% on the year, and a turnover of RON53.95 million, down 39% on the year, as per data from the company's quarterly financial report (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]