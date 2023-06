Elis Pavaje Revenue Rises To Over EUR77M In 2022

Elis Pavaje Revenue Rises To Over EUR77M In 2022. Paver maker Elis Pavaje (Alba County) posted RON380.7 million (EUR77.2 million) revenue in 2022, an increase of 21.5% on the previous year, ZF has calculated from the Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]