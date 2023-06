Heating System Supplier Viessmann Sees 2022 Profit Rise 14% To RON19.4M YOY

Heating System Supplier Viessmann Sees 2022 Profit Rise 14% To RON19.4M YOY. Viessmann SRL, part of Germany’s heating, industrial and refrigeration systems group Viessmann, for 2022 reported turnover worth around RON199.4 million (EUR40.4 million), down 1.7% from 2021. Net profit went up by 14% to over RON19.4 million (EUR3.95 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]