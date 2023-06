TradeVille Ends 2022 with RON7.4M Net Profit, RON20M Turnover

TradeVille, the biggest retail broker at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, in 2022 generated RON7.4 million net profit, down 37.3% from 2021, amid RON20 million turnover, 31.5% lower than in 2021, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry (...)