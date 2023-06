Pharma Maker Sandoz Overshoots EUR100M Turnover Mark in 2022

Pharma Maker Sandoz Overshoots EUR100M Turnover Mark in 2022. Sandoz, the drug factory owned by Switzerland’s Novartis in Targu Mures, ended 2022 with turnover worth almost RON562 million, up 24% from 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]