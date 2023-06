Gral Medical Sees Turnover Inch Up in 2022, To over RON238M

Gral Medical Sees Turnover Inch Up in 2022, To over RON238M. Private healthcare services provider Gral Medical in 2022 registered turnover of above RON238 million at group level, up almost 2% from the previous year. For 2023, the company targets 9% higher turnover at almost RON260 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]