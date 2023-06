Poland’s Inter Cars 2022 Turnover, Up 15.5% To RON1.5B

Automotive parts and accessories wholesaler Inter Cars Romania, part of Polish group Inter Cars, for 2022 reported turnover worth above RON1.5 billion (EUR304.5 million), 15.5% higher than in 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]