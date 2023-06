DB Global Technology Reports RON529M Turnover in 2022, Up 41% YOY

DB Global Technology Reports RON529M Turnover in 2022, Up 41% YOY. DB Global Technology, Deutsche Bank’s Bucharest tech center, in 2022 registered turnover worth RON528.7 million, 41.1% higher than in 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]