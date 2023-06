EXE Software Sees 2022 Turnover Go Up by over 16%

EXE Software Sees 2022 Turnover Go Up by over 16%. Local company EXE Software, specialized in software solutions development, ended 2022 with turnover of RON30.7 million (EUR6.2 million), up 16-17% from 2021, in line with its target. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]