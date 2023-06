Poultry Producer Safir Vaslui Set to Invest EUR9M in Photovoltaic Panels and Development in 2023

Poultry manufacturer Safir, controlled by Ghiorghi Safir, George Safir and Iulian Safir, has a EUR9 million investment budget for 2023, in line with company data.