HEINEKEN Romania 2022 Profit Slides 55% To RON53M. HEINEKEN Romania, the second largest player on the beer market, in 2022 reached net profit worth RON53 million, down 55% on the year, in line with ZF calculations. This was a four-year low. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]