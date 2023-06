EY Advised Hearing Aid Retailer Clarfon On Sale To Value4Capital

EY Advised Hearing Aid Retailer Clarfon On Sale To Value4Capital. EY Romania has advised the shareholders of Clarfon, the largest retail chain of hearing aids and related ENT equipment in Romania, on the sale to Value4Capital, the lower and mid-market Polish and Central European buy-out manager. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]