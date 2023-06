Hidroelectrica Officially Announces Intention To Go Public On Bucharest Stock Exchange

Romania's largest power producer Hidroelectrica on June 6 officially announced intention to go public on the Bucharest Stock Exchange through a sale of up to 20% of the stake held by minority shareholder Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]