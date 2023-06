Aro-Palace Aims To Get At Least EUR9.1M From Sale Of Coroana-Postavarul Hotel In Brasov



Aro-Palace Aims To Get At Least EUR9.1M From Sale Of Coroana-Postavarul Hotel In Brasov.

Hotel company Aro-Palace (ARO.RO) has informed the local capital market of a sealed-bid auction for the sale of the Coroana-Postavarul hotel in Brasov (central Romania).