Two Romanian Execs In Financial Industry Set To Launch Start-Up To Provide Mobility Services
Jun 6, 2023

Bogdan Speteanu, former CEO of BCR Leasing, and Mircea Dihel, former CEO of Tiriac Leasing, are developing a mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) platform, that will offer operating leasing services to individuals, self-employed and small companies on a monthly subscription basis, the co-founders of (...)

Three-Month ROBOR Starts June Stuck At 6.55% Romania’s three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate variable interests for loans in lei taken out before May 2019, remained flat at the start of June at 6.55% a year on Tuesday, June 6, central bank data (...)

Intesa Sanpaolo Romania Posts EUR2M Net Profit In Q1 Intesa Sanpaolo Romania, the local subsidiary of Italy’s banking group by the same name, posted EUR2 million net profit in the first quarter of 2023, a report of its parent group shows.

Dairy Producer Carmo-Lact Prod Sees Revenue Up 32% To RON209.4M In 2022 Carmo-Lact Prod (Bistrita-Nasaud), which makes the Monor dairy products, posted RON209.4 million (EUR42.2 million) revenue in 2022, an increase of more than 32% on the previous year, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry data.

Aro-Palace Aims To Get At Least EUR9.1M From Sale Of Coroana-Postavarul Hotel In Brasov Hotel company Aro-Palace (ARO.RO) has informed the local capital market of a sealed-bid auction for the sale of the Coroana-Postavarul hotel in Brasov (central Romania).

ACAROM: New Car Registrations In Romania Up 27% YoY To 60,472 Units In January-May 2023 New car registrations in Romania increased by 27% on the year to a total 60,472 units in January-May 2023, data from the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) showed on Tuesday (June 6).

Distributie Energie Electrica Romania Gets Funding For Two Projects Via Modernization Fund Two contracts have been signed for the modernization of electricity distribution networks and the beneficiary is Distributie Energie Electrica Romania, according to Energy Minister Virgil Popescu.

Rompetrol Opens Two New Services Centers On A1 Highway In $6.5M Investment Rompetrol Downstream, the retail division of KMG International Group in Romania, has opened two new services centers on the A1 highway (the Nadlac – Sibiu road section), near the locality of Giarmata (Timis County), following an investment of $6.5 (...)

 


