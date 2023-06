INS: Tourist Arrivals In Romania Grow 19.9% YoY In April 2022

INS: Tourist Arrivals In Romania Grow 19.9% YoY In April 2022. Arrivals at Romanian tourism accommodation establishments, including apartments and rooms for rent, grew by 19.9% in April 2023 to 894,300 compared to April 2022 and overnight stays grew 18.7% on the year, the statistics institute INS said on Wednesday (June (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]