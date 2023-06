INS: Romania's Hourly Labor Costs Up 2.29% In Q1/2023 Vs Q4/2022

INS: Romania's Hourly Labor Costs Up 2.29% In Q1/2023 Vs Q4/2022. Romania's hourly labor costs adjusted to the number of working days increased by 2.29% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, in line with data from the country's statistics board INS. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]