Banca Transilvania: Private Consumption To Grow By 2.9% In 2023, By 4.8% In 2024 And 2025; Average Inflation At 9.3% In 2023.

Lender Banca Transilvania forecasts an increase of 2.9% in private consumption in 2023 and of 4.8% in 2024 and 2025, respectively, in parallel with an average inflation rate of 9.3% in 2023, on the harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP), and of 4.4% in (...)