Greece's Jumbo Ends 2022 With RON955M Sales In Romania, Up 10% YoY

Greece's Jumbo Ends 2022 With RON955M Sales In Romania, Up 10% YoY. Greek toy retailer Jumbo, which has 16 stores in Romania's largest cities, ended 2022 with sales of RON995 million on the local market, up 10% versus 2021, as per publicly available data from the finance ministry. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]