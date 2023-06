Antibiotice Iasi Gets RON4.1M Funding For Photovoltaic Park

Antibiotice Iasi Gets RON4.1M Funding For Photovoltaic Park. Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO), Romania’s largest producer of generic drugs, on Wednesday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange of having received RON4.08 million from the Ministry of European Investment and Projects to build a 2.5 MW photovoltaic (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]