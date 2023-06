Dental Clinic Chain Dr. Leahu Reports Cumulative Revenue Of RON132M For 2022, Up 31% YoY

Dental clinic chain Dr. Leahu ended 2022 with cumulative revenue of RON132 million, up 31% versus 2021, and 169 dental offices in 19 clinics across 13 towns and cities.