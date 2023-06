Dona Group Reports RON2.8B Turnover For 2022, Up 18% Vs 2021

Dona Group Reports RON2.8B Turnover For 2022, Up 18% Vs 2021. Dona Group, which includes the pharmacy chain of the same name and pharmaceutical distributor Dona Logistica, ended 2022 with a turnover of RON2.8 billion, up 18% on the year, as per data provided by the company for "The largest players in the economy" yearbook released by Ziarul Financiar (ZF)