Lion Capital Sells 5% In Argus Constanta For RON4.44M

Lion Capital Sells 5% In Argus Constanta For RON4.44M. Lion Capital (LION.RO), formerly SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1.RO) sold its 5% stake in vegetable oil producer Argus Constanta (UARG.RO) in the June 2 session, a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange says. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]