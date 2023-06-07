Filbo And Flip.ro Conclude Partnership Enabling Small Entrepreneurs To Buy Refurbished Phones For Their Business Activity

Filbo And Flip.ro Conclude Partnership Enabling Small Entrepreneurs To Buy Refurbished Phones For Their Business Activity. Filbo, a fintech providing financing to micro-enterprises and entrepreneurs, has concluded a partnership with Flip.ro, an online platform for the purchase of refurbished mobile telephones, through which entrepreneurs can buy refurbished phones for their business (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]