Denmark’s Velux Ends 2022 with RON73M Turnover in Romania, Up 16% YOY

Denmark’s Velux Ends 2022 with RON73M Turnover in Romania, Up 16% YOY. Danish roof window manufacturer Velux in 2022 generated RON73 million turnover in Romania, 16% higher than in 2021. The RON685,000 profit was however smaller than the over RON900,000 level reached in the previous year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]