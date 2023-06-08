 
Romaniapress.com

June 8, 2023

Premium Porc Aims to Invest EUR10M in 2023
Jun 8, 2023

Premium Porc Aims to Invest EUR10M in 2023.

DCH International, a Danish holding specialized in pork production, which controls Premium Porc Group in Romania, has a EUR10 million investment budget.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

NBR Survey: Banks Tightened Lending Standards in 1Q/2023 Romania lending institutions in the first quarter of 2023 tightened lending standards for all loan categories amid expectations about the overall economic situation, monetary or macroprudential policy decisions and the current or expected situation of bank capital, reveals Romania central (...)

Tesla Sold EUR53M Worth Of Cars In Romania In 2022 Tesla Motors Romania, the company Tesla uses to sell cars in Romania, posted almost RON267 million (EUR53 million) sales in 2022, Finance Ministry data show. Last year was Teslaâ€™s first full year in business in Romania.

SoftOne Romania Acquires QBS Retail & Logistics; Eyes Over 50% Increase In 2023 Turnover SoftOne Romania, the local subsidiary of Greek software solution provider of the same name, has acquired the company QBS Retail & Logistics based in Brasov (central Romania).

Paint Producer PPG Romania Posts 17% Growth In Revenue To RON357M US-held paint producer PPG Romania posted RON357 million revenue in 2022, following a 17% increase in sales, while profit went up, as well, to more than RON50 million and the average number of employees remained at about 385, the latest data on the Finance Ministry website (...)

Finance Ministry Raises RON2.6B From Banks On June 8 Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON2.6 billion from banks on Thursday (June 8), selling government paper maturing in 2038, at an annual average yield of 7.04%.

UniCredit Bank Participated In Granting EUR250M Credit Facility To RCS-RDS Group UniCredit Bank has participated, alongside other banks in Romania, to the granting of a syndicated loan worth a total EUR250 million to RCS-RDS Group.

Gebrà¼der Weiss Romania Invests EUR20M In New Logistics Hub Near Bucharest GebrÃ¼der Weiss Romania, one of the leading players on the local transport and logistics solutions market, has started the construction of a new logistics hub in Popesti Leordeni, in the south-eastern part of Bucharest, and the investment reaches EUR20 (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |