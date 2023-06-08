NBR Survey: Banks Tightened Lending Standards in 1Q/2023Romania lending institutions in the first quarter of 2023 tightened lending standards for all loan categories amid expectations about the overall economic situation, monetary or macroprudential policy decisions and the current or expected situation of bank capital, reveals Romania central (...)
Tesla Sold EUR53M Worth Of Cars In Romania In 2022Tesla Motors Romania, the company Tesla uses to sell cars in Romania, posted almost RON267 million (EUR53 million) sales in 2022, Finance Ministry data show. Last year was Teslaâ€™s first full year in business in Romania.
Paint Producer PPG Romania Posts 17% Growth In Revenue To RON357MUS-held paint producer PPG Romania posted RON357 million revenue in 2022, following a 17% increase in sales, while profit went up, as well, to more than RON50 million and the average number of employees remained at about 385, the latest data on the Finance Ministry website (...)