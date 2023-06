E-P Rail 2022 Turnover Edges Up To RON492M in 2022

E-P Rail 2022 Turnover Edges Up To RON492M in 2022. E-P Rail, the rail freight transport company controlled by Radu Gheorghiu, in 2022 reached RON492 million turnover, slightly up from 2021, according to the company’s officials. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]