IKEA Romania Opens Its Third Store In Romania, In Timisoara, In Over EUR60M Investment



IKEA Romania Opens Its Third Store In Romania, In Timisoara, In Over EUR60M Investment.

IKEA Romania, one of the largest furniture and home décor retailers, part of Swedish IKEA Group, has opened on Thursday (June 8) its third store in Romania, in the locality of Dumbravita, near Timisoara (western Romania).