Gebrüder Weiss Romania Invests EUR20M In New Logistics Hub Near Bucharest

Gebrüder Weiss Romania Invests EUR20M In New Logistics Hub Near Bucharest. Gebrüder Weiss Romania, one of the leading players on the local transport and logistics solutions market, has started the construction of a new logistics hub in Popesti Leordeni, in the south-eastern part of Bucharest, and the investment reaches EUR20 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]