SoftOne Romania Acquires QBS Retail & Logistics; Eyes Over 50% Increase In 2023 Turnover. SoftOne Romania, the local subsidiary of Greek software solution provider of the same name, has acquired the company QBS Retail & Logistics based in Brasov (central Romania). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]