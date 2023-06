Paint Producer PPG Romania Posts 17% Growth In Revenue To RON357M

Paint Producer PPG Romania Posts 17% Growth In Revenue To RON357M. US-held paint producer PPG Romania posted RON357 million revenue in 2022, following a 17% increase in sales, while profit went up, as well, to more than RON50 million and the average number of employees remained at about 385, the latest data on the Finance Ministry website (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]