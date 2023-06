Nuclearelectrica Signs Support Agreement For Development Of Cernavoda Units 3 And 4

Nuclearelectrica Signs Support Agreement For Development Of Cernavoda Units 3 And 4. The Romanian State and nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica on Friday (June 9) signed a support agreement for the development of the National Strategic Project Units 3 and 4 at the Cernavoda nuclear power plant. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]