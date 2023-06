Nuba Group Acquires Trattoria il Calcio Restaurant Chain In Over EUR1.5M Deal

The Trattoria il Calcio restaurant chain, which includes five units, was acquired by Nuba Group in a transaction worth over EUR1.5 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]