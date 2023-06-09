GalicSud To Build Solar PV Park In Mehedinti County; Libra Internet Bank Grants EUR8M Financing

GalicSud To Build Solar PV Park In Mehedinti County; Libra Internet Bank Grants EUR8M Financing. The company GalicSud based in Ramnicu Valcea is set to build a photovoltaic (PV) park of nearly 200,000 square meters in Mehedinti County, in the Izvoru Barzii commune, for which Libra Internet Bank is granting financing of EUR8 million, the lender said on Friday (June (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]