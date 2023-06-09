 
Romaniapress.com

June 9, 2023

GalicSud To Build Solar PV Park In Mehedinti County; Libra Internet Bank Grants EUR8M Financing
Jun 9, 2023

GalicSud To Build Solar PV Park In Mehedinti County; Libra Internet Bank Grants EUR8M Financing.

The company GalicSud based in Ramnicu Valcea is set to build a photovoltaic (PV) park of nearly 200,000 square meters in Mehedinti County, in the Izvoru Barzii commune, for which Libra Internet Bank is granting financing of EUR8 million, the lender said on Friday (June (...)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

BestJobs: Job Stability Becomes Essential For Most Romanians Amid Economic Uncertainty In 2023 Job stability has become essential for most Romanians against the backdrop of economic uncertainty in 2023, prompting them to predominantly apply for jobs with disclosed salaries in advertisements or in fields that have proven resilient to crises, such as Sales, Accounting, Engineering, IT, and (...)

Nuba Group Acquires Trattoria il Calcio Restaurant Chain In Over EUR1.5M Deal The Trattoria il Calcio restaurant chain, which includes five units, was acquired by Nuba Group in a transaction worth over EUR1.5 million.

Regina Maria Acquires 51% In Dental Clinic Chain Dr. Leahu Private medical clinics chain Regina Maria has acquired 51% in dental clinic chain Dr. Leahu, sources on the capital market told Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily.

Nuclearelectrica Signs Support Agreement For Development Of Cernavoda Units 3 And 4 The Romanian State and nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica on Friday (June 9) signed a support agreement for the development of the National Strategic Project Units 3 and 4 at the Cernavoda nuclear power plant.

Romania's Trade Deficit Shrinks 11.8% YoY To EUR8.8B In Jan-April 2023 Romania's trade balance posted a deficit of EUR8.85 billion in January-April 2023, lower by 11.8% compared with January-April 2022, data from the country's statistics board INS showed on Friday (April 9).

NBR Survey: Banks Tightened Lending Standards in 1Q/2023 Romania lending institutions in the first quarter of 2023 tightened lending standards for all loan categories amid expectations about the overall economic situation, monetary or macroprudential policy decisions and the current or expected situation of bank capital, reveals Romania central (...)

Tesla Sold EUR53M Worth Of Cars In Romania In 2022 Tesla Motors Romania, the company Tesla uses to sell cars in Romania, posted almost RON267 million (EUR53 million) sales in 2022, Finance Ministry data show. Last year was Tesla’s first full year in business in Romania.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |